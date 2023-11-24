Kate Middleton Made a Case for a Rule-Breaking Color Combo During Her Latest Royal Outing

Consider us convinced.

From what to wear to how she conducts herself in public, Kate Middleton is always one to follow the rules (royal or otherwise). But this morning, the Princess of Wales threw caution to the wind and shocked everyone when she stepped out in a rule-breaking color combination while on royal duty.



On Friday, Kate visited a baby bank, Sebby's Corner, in Barnet in northwest London ahead of the holidays, and for the occasion, she paired black with brown. The color combination has long been a style taboo, but Kate made a convincing case for the clashing shades by wearing a black turtleneck with a chocolate brown midi skirt that was so dark, it almost appeared to seamlessly match her sweater. Kate finished off her outfit with a pair of heeled suede boots and a brown leather belt with a gold buckle.

She styled her long brunette hair in polished waves with a middle part and partially tucked behind her ears, revealing a pair of gold drop earrings below. Pink lips, rosy cheeks, and subtly smoky eye makeup rounded out her daytime glam.



During her visit to the baby bank, Kate brought a special gift for the charity to give families. Kate donated 50 copies of the children's book, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, which is one Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's favorites. “It was so lovely that she brought the books. They were a book that she said she enjoyed reading with her children,” Bianca Sakol, founder and CEO of Sebby’s Corner, told People.



Sakol also revealed that Kate "sat down with some of our families and really chatted with them and she understood where they were coming from. She is so warm and empathetic and really makes them feel comfortable and at ease.” She added, "“She is aware that she is privileged but she is trying to use that privilege to improve peoples’ lives."



