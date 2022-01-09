Kate Middleton looks *so* regal in 40th birthday portraits

Photo credit: Getty Images

While for many of us, today is just another Sunday (which will probably be spent nursing a hangover on the sofa), for Kate Middleton, today will look quite a little bit different. Yep, today (9 January) the Duchess of Cambridge marks her 40th birthday, and we can only imagine what kind of glamorous, royal celebrations she has in store (all of which we assume don't involve pyjamas and another binge of Emily in Paris).

But, although we don't quite know what Kate is up to today, to commemorate the milestone Kensington Palace has released three very regal birthday portraits. Shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account, we can see two of the three portraits, which were taken in November at London's Kew Gardens by photographer Paolo Roversi.

In the first photo, a black-and-white image, Kate gives off major Queen-to-be vibes as she sits side-on in a billowing, chiffon gown. Adding an extra level of elegance, she wears Princess Diana's diamond and pearl drop earrings, and her iconic sapphire engagement ring (which also belonged to her late mother-in-law). "Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow," the caption reads. "This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @nationalportraitgallery, of which The Duchess is Patron."

In the second photo, the Duchess oozes old Hollywood glam in a red, one-shoulder dress with an extreme, puffed sleeve. Her hair looks as perfect as ever with her signature, bouncy blow dry, complete with diamond earrings from Queen Elizabeth's collection. Finally, in the third photo (which can be seen here) Kate beams a smile at the camera in another one-shoulder, ruffle dress.

The three portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London's Trafalgar Square, of which Kate is a Patron, as part of its Coming Home project. The gallery is currently undergoing renovations and so, ahead of its re-opening next year, the photographs will be displayed over the course of 2022 in three places that hold a special place in the Duchess' heart – Berkshire (where she grew up), St. Andrews (where she met Prince William at university) and Anglesey (where she and the Duke lived after their 2011 wedding).

We can't wait to see these portraits IRL ❤️. Happy 40th birthday Kate!

