Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Her Son Louis in This Rare Christmas Throwback

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a throwback to one of her earliest childhood Christmases, and it didn't take followers long to notice an adorable detail. On Monday, the Princess of Wales posted a picture of her younger self seated at a Christmas dinner table in 1983. The image was taken only a few weeks before she turned 2 years old on January 9, 1984.

In the sweet snapshot, Kate is surrounded by holiday decor and clad in a cardigan, collared blue dress, and beaded necklace. On social media many were quick to note the striking family resemblance between young Kate and her five-year-old son, Prince Louis.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS AARON CHOWN/Getty Images

The throwback was shared in support of “Shaping Us,” an awareness-raising campaign spearheaded by Kate Middleton that speaks to the importance of early childhood development and the needs of children under five. Middleton has been promoting the campaign more heavily in the run-up to her annual Christmas carol concert and inviting followers to do the same by sharing pictures of their own childhood Christmas celebrations. The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service was taped earlier this month at Westminster Abbey but is set to broadcast via ITV in the U.K on Christmas Eve. Royal siblings Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are all slated to appear in the broadcast alongside their mother.

Originally Appeared on Glamour