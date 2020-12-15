Kate Middleton Looks Back on One of Her Most Competitive Moments with Prince William

Kensington Palace Kate Middleton shows support for America's Cup team

Kate Middleton loves a good sporting contest. And she's looking back on a fun moment opposite husband Prince William as they went head-to-head in a yacht racing.

With an affectionate chuckle, Kate, 38, recalls in a new film how they were pitted against each other in superyachts in Auckland Harbor during a 2014 visit to New Zealand. (Kate won!)

“Six years ago, William and I raced against each other on the America’s Cup race boats during our visit to New Zealand, which was hugely exciting,” she says in a short film released by the couple’s office at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

The competitive husband and wife frequently race against each other during official tours and visits.

Kensington Palace Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2014

And the couple, who enjoyed sailing together when they lived in North Wales after they got married, also used the sport to help raise money and awareness for a group of their charities during a special day on the water off the coast of Portsmouth, England, in the summer of 2019.

The film was released by the couple’s office at Kensington Palace to show Kate’s support for the British INEOS TEAM UK squad, which is in New Zealand ahead of the prestigious America's Cup contest early next year. It is the oldest international sporting event in the world and one that requires immense training and preparation.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Kate Middleton sailing in 2019

Kate's video message was recorded and released late Tuesday before the team races their revolutionary 75-foot flying monohull, BRITANNIA, for the first time in Auckland, New Zealand. The initial series of races take place between December 17-20, presenting the first and only opportunity for the teams from Britain, the USA, Italy and New Zealand to race before the challenge for the America’s Cup starts. The main races kick off with the Prada Cup, the Challenger Selection Series, on January 15, 2021.

In the new film, Kate says the impressive high-tech yacht will move at speeds of around 60mph and be in "far more capable hands" than when she and William raced in one. And she wishes the British teams well as they start racing in the coming days ahead of the “exciting showdown in March."

The team is led by Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie, with whom Kate works on the 1851 Trust charity, which tries to get more young people into sailing and watersports.

The trust’s involvement with the America’s Cup will “encourage young people from all walks of life to get out on the water and inspire a new generation of sailing enthusiasts," Kate says in the film.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton on charity sailing day 2019

Ainslie says in a statement, “We can’t wait to get racing. This has been three years in the making. These remarkable America’s Cup boats are so complex that the first racing in the America’s Cup World Series will be a steep learning curve for all the teams, and whilst the teams won’t be in their final configurations, I have no doubt that it will be a great spectacle for the fans."

“We really hope that the British public will get behind us in this challenge of a lifetime. Sailing is a major sport out here in New Zealand and the anticipation is building for it to be a huge spectacle. We are very grateful to the Duchess of Cambridge for her message of support and for those unable to join us here in Auckland we plan to put on a good show for you.”