Kate Middleton Let a Tiny Baby Hold Her Purse

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton's latest royal appointment had her (and her husband, Prince William) in Wales today, where they paid a visit to Aberfan in South Wales to commemorate the town's 1966 mining disaster. During a stroll, the Princess of Wales met a special well-wisher, Lucy, who was holding her 1-year-old son Daniel. While Kate and Lucy had a quick chat, Daniel became enamored with the princess's handbag and, shockingly, she handed it over to him so that she could go about her royal duties, promising that she'd be back for it in due time.

According to People, Lucy told ITV, "I think she sympathized with how hard it is with children. She said, 'He can have it to play with, I'll come back for it!' like it was any other person in the street."



"I am just speechless," Lucy finished. "It's typical him though. He's a bit of a hurricane, I wouldn't expect anything less!"

For the event, Kate wore a long black coat over a houndstooth-print mididress that featured a tie-neck detail. She finished the look with slouchy black boots and did eventually get her bag back from Daniel.

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Today marks Kate and William's second day in Wales. Stops for the trip included the Aberfan Memorial Garden, where the royals spent some time with the relatives of the children who died in the tragedy. Yesterday, they met with volunteers at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and partook in a few activities, including rappelling, watching medical support exercises, and observing a search dog rescue demonstration. Kate and William also made an appearance at the Little Dragon Pizza Van to share a meal with locals.



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Peter Morris, the owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, told People, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children."



