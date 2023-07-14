Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at the 2023 Tennis Tournament

The Princess of Wales isn't the only tennis fan in the family! See all the royals (and relatives) who went to watch, from Britain and beyond

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and Lady Amelia Windsor, pictured at Wimbledon in July 2023.

Kate Middleton might be patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but Wimbledon draws many members of her famous family, as well as royalty from around the world!

Check out who has attended the 14-day Grand Slam championship so far this year, and who scored a coveted front row spot in the Royal Box.



Lord Frederick Windsor

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lord Frederick Windsor attends day one of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023.

Lord Frederick Windsor kicked off the cavalcade on the first day of the tournament, July 3.

Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton sheltered under an umbrella as rain stopped play on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023.

The Princess of Wales made her debut on July 4, where she watched up-and-coming talent on the outer courts before moving to the front row of the Royal Box with friend Roger Federer.

Prince Michael of Kent and Lady Gabriella Kingston

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lady Gabriella Windsor and Prince Michael of Kent attend day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023.

Frederick’s father Prince Michael of Kent and sister Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor) had a dad and daughter date on July 4.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

Karwai Tang/WireImage Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Ian Hewitt attend day three of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester clapped during the competition on July 5, where she sat with Ian Hewitt, outgoing chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attend day four of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2023.

Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet shared a tender moment together on July 6. The two have lots to look forward to — announcing the day before that Alizee is pregnant!

The baby on the way is the couple's first child, and James said they will “end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

Lady Amelia Windsor and George Windsor

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lady Amelia Windsor and George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews attend day five of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023.

Spotted: another dad and daughter duo! Lady Amelia Windsor and George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, went to Wimbledon together on July 7.

Though Wimbledon dress code discourages hats in the Royal Box in order to avoid the potentially awkward conundrum of obstructed views, their matching fedoras were no accident. Wimbledon officials distribute head-toppers trimmed with dark green and purple ribbon (club colors) to spectators seated in the Royal Box on espeically hot and sunny days.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Karwai Tang/WireImage Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (left) attends day eight of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark watched the world's oldest tennis tournament from a prime spot in the Royal Box on July 10.

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

Karwai Tang/WireImage Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto attend day nine of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2023.

Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband David Chatto animatedly followed the action on July 11.

Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

The Queen’s holding court! Queen Camilla made her Wimbledon debut on July 12, her first time at the Grand Slam championship of the new royal reign.

Camilla had one of the best seats in the house in the Royal Box, attending with her sister (and coronation attendant) Annabel Elliot.

Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco attends day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Prince Albert of Monaco sat just a space away from Queen Camilla on July 12, and donned one of the jaunty official hats in the hot sun.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Karwai Tang/WireImage Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall had a date day in the grandstands on July 12. From Wimbledon to the Royal Ascot and Prince William’s polo matches, the Tindalls are frequently seen at sporty social events — and always seem to be having fun!

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

Karwai Tang/WireImage Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Elsewhere at Wimbledon on Wednesday was Zara’s brother Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace. The sports management executive has increasingly brought his sweetheart of two years into the royal fold, and they attended the Coronation Concert together in May.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Continuing tradition, Princess Kate’s sporty sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews checked out the tennis together on July 12.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Julian Finney/Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day eleven of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2023.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi began their anniversary weekend at the final Friday of Wimbledon on July 14. The couple will celebrate three years of marriage on Monday.



Duke of Kent

Karwai Tang/WireImage) Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent attends day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent watched with an expert eye on July 14. Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin served as president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for 52 years and retired from the role in 2021 — passing the trophy-distributing duties to patron Kate!

Lady Helen Taylor

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Lady Helen Taylor attends day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

The Duke of Kent's daughter Lady Helen Taylor also attended the twelfth day of the tournament, and sat beside Beatrice in the Royal Box.

Princess Michael of Kent

Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Michael of Kent attends day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

Princess Michael of Kent relaxed amid the action on July 14.

