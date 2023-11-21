Kate Middleton Just Wore a Tiara That's Been in the Vault for Almost a Century

The Strathmore Rose tiara hasn't been seen since the 1930s.

A duchess's work is never done, because after attending two royal functions this morning for a state visit from the president and first lady of South Korea, Kate Middleton had a formal dinner to end her day — and she saved the most show-stopping look for last. On Tuesday evening, Kate attended a reception and dinner at Buckingham Palace to honor President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee along with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and 170 other esteemed guests. She swapped out her red cape coat from earlier in the day for a long, white dress and full-length gloves, but her tiara stole the spotlight with its shimmering diamonds and its storied history.

According to People, the Princess of Wales wore a tiara that she's never worn before: the Strathmore Rose tiara. It's only the fourth tiara that she's worn since becoming a royal and the specific piece of jewelry hasn't been seen out since the 1930s. The tiara is a part of the Queen Mother's collection and according to The Court Jeweller, an exhaustive royal blog, the accessory's unique name comes from the Queen Mother's father, who was the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne. The stunning sparkler was a wedding present when she married Prince Albert (he'd go on to become King George VI, Queen Elizabeth's father). Kate is just the second person to wear the Strathmore Rose tiara in public. Her go-to tiara is generally Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. The other tiaras she's worn include the Lotus Flower tiara and the Cartier Halo tiara, which she wore on her wedding day.

Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Recently, Charles referred to Kate as "my beloved daughter-in-law" and many saw the tiara as a nod to her relationship with the king, who was very close to his grandmother. Though it was hard not to focus on the tiara, Kate's white Jenny Packham dress certainly turned a few heads with its gold-and-rhinestone details and mini cape. She finished the look with earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth and her honors: the Royal Family Order and her Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order sash and star. Kate also carried a delicate frame bag in the same white as her gloves and gown.



