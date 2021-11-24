Kate Middleton Just Wore the Sleek Pants Style I Constantly Reach For

Kate Middleton

Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton

I have a lot of clothes, but like many of you, I only wear a fraction of them. It's taught me about the pieces I really love and which I only sorta like. And the pants I wear most often? Kate Middleton was just spotted in them.

Aside from 7 For All Mankind and DL1961 jeans, I repeatedly wear sleek black trousers, of which I own various silhouettes. Classic trousers, whether skinny, straight, or of the wide-leg variety, pair well with everything, from sweaters and turtlenecks to blouses and crop tops, not to mention they're appropriate for nearly every occasion. Middleton styled her black trousers with a fuchsia turtleneck and a coordinating jacket for a pre-Thanksgiving outing, rounding out the ensemble with black heels, some dazzling jewels, and the perfect blowout. Now I want a fuchsia turtleneck and matching coat — I guess that's the Middleton effect.

Trusty black trousers are like that really good friend that is always there for you and will never, ever let you down. I honestly don't think you can have enough of them, which is why you should definitely scoop them up while they're on sale for Black Friday.

Shop the best black trousers that are currently marked down below and be prepared to reach for them again and again.

Get the Look:

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant in Slim Straight

Shop now: $110 (Originally $138); spanx.com

Lyssé Elysse Ponte Pants

Shop now: $59 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com

Spanx The Perfect Pant in Hi Rise Flare

Shop now: $118 (Originally $148); spanx.com

Vince Camuto Ponte Ankle Pants

Shop now: $47 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant in Ankle 4-Pocket

Shop now: $88 (Originally $110); spanx.com

Vince Flat Front Crop Trousers

Shop now: $221 (Originally $295); nordstrom.com