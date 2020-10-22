Kate Middleton Just Wore a Gorgeous Red Coat by Her Wedding Dress Designer, and We Found 5 Lookalikes

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leave it to Kate Middleton to kick off coat season in the most stylish way possible. Of course, this should come as no surprise, considering the Duchess of Cambridge has long been a source of inspiration when it comes to chic outerwear. Needless to say, her most recent coat of choice is getting us even more excited to see what fashionable cold-weather styles she has in store for this upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a surprise outing to tour two sites where portraits from her lockdown photo project are being showcased, as part of the Hold Still community exhibition. For the occasion, Kate opted for a stunning red statement coat by none other than Alexander McQueen, the design house behind her iconic wedding dress.

Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock Kate Middleton

Kate’s double-breasted crimson-hued coat is equally as elegant as it is stylish, complete with peak lapels and contrasting black buttons, which she expertly matched with her accessories: black pumps and a feminine top-handle bag. While we can only imagine what Kate’s gorgeous red coat could possibly retail for (similar designs from the label cost upwards of nearly $5,000) it is, in fact, possible to match her look for less.

If you’re like us and want to get your hands on a Kate Middleton-inspired red coat for the season (without breaking the bank), then you’ll love the five lookalike styles we found on Amazon, below. Starting at just $41, these Duchess-worthy red coats are warm, cozy, and fashionable — just like Kate’s.

Scroll down to shop five statement-making red coats like Kate Middleton’s.

Buy It! Tanming Notch Lapel Double Breasted Wool Blend Long Coat, $40.99–$45.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Lark & Ro Single Breasted Walker Coat, $99; amazon.com

