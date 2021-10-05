Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore a Dress from Zara

It is very seldom that we see a celebrity even dare to wear something on repeat. But given that status of our planet and environment, we applaud those that recycle their clothing for reuse and rewear. And Kate Middleton just wore a super chic houndstooth dress for the second time this year — what a sustainable queen.

On Tuesday morning, the royal arrived at the University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies, where she met with professors and other staff members as she toured the facilities. For the special visit, Middleton wore a flowy black-and-white houndstooth-printed Zara dress that included a high-neck collar and tie with ruffles down the center. The bottom of the dress hit right at her shins to expose a pair of silver-gray snakeskin Hugo Boss pointy-toed pumps.

She kept the accessorizing to a minimum, only wearing a simple pair of silver and diamond drop earrings from Mappin & Webb. Her caramel locks were styled to perfect in loose curls that cascaded down her back. While inside, Middleton wore a black face mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Bond Girl Look Includes a Sequined Gold Cape

Kate Middleton

Getty Images

According to DailyMail, the Duchess of Cambridge originally wore the dress for another public engagement in Bradford this past January. That time, she paired the look with Gianvito Rossi block heels.

The Duchess was at UCL for a new research study titled "The Children of the 2020s," which will track the development of children age nine months to five years.

"Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness," Middleton said while delivering a speech. "The landmark 'Children of the 2020s' study will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes."