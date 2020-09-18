Kate Middleton Just Wore $110 Earrings from the Jewelry Brand Meghan Markle and the Hadids Love

Shutterstock Prince William and Kate Middleton

Is there anything Kate Middleton can’t do in a pair of statement earrings? The Duchess of Cambridge has already proven she can run track and climb mountains while wearing some of her prettiest go-to pairs, and now she’s adding bagel-making to her repertoire of activities that she’s mastered while wearing stunning accessories.

On their most recent outing in London, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, where they spoke to employees affected by COVID-19 and even helped to make a few batches of bagels by hand. Of course, Kate looked radiant as ever for the occasion, donning a $711 red-and-white printed shirtdress from Beulah London and her go-to floral-print face mask. But when we caught sight of her gorgeous drop earrings, we just had to know where they were from. To our pleasant surprise, Kate accessorized her look with a pair of Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings from the affordable celebrity-loved jewelry brand Missoma.

View photos

Shutterstock; Missoma

Buy It! Missoma Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, $110; missoma.com

It’s not the first time that Kate has worn a pair of statement-making earrings from Missoma: While on tour in Pakistan just last year, she wore the brand’s $162 Zenyu Chandelier Hoops. And Kate’s not the only celeb who’s in on Missoma’s trendy and affordable jewelry. Loved by stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Jessica Biel, and Julia Roberts (just to name a few), London-based jewelry brand Missoma has quickly become an accessory go-to for Hollywood A-listers. Even Meghan Markle is a fan of Missoma’s styles, occasionally wearing its $64 Gold Interstellar Ring.

Surprisingly enough, Kate’s exact gemstone hoop earrings are actually still available, so if you’re looking to get your hands on them, we suggest doing so ASAP. Scroll down to shop Kate’s styles and more celebrity-loved pieces from Missoma.

View photos

Missoma

Buy It! Missoma Gold Interstellar Ring, $64; missoma.com

View photos

Missoma

Buy It! Missoma Lucy Williams Gold Entwine Front Facing Hoops, $167; missoma.com

View photos

Story continues