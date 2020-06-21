Kate Middleton Just Shared Two Brand New Photos for Father's Day

Photo credit: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Instagram

Kate Middleton shared two new photos of her family to celebrate Father's Day 2020.

In the new snaps, which were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall, Prince William poses with all three of his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The little royals look adorably casual in the new portraits, and Charlotte is even wearing denim dungarees!

To celebrate Father's Day 2020, Kate Middleton shared two brand new photos she took of her family at Anmer Hall earlier this month.

In the gorgeous snaps, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis can be seen playing with their dad, Prince William. In the first photo, the three children clamber on William as he sits on a swing in the garden. In the second, William can be seen lying on the grass, with George, Charlotte, and Louis all fighting to climb on top of him.

The Cambridge kids look seriously happy to be spending some quality time with their dad, and they showed off some low-key quarantine looks in the new photos. Princess Charlotte seriously rocked a pair of denim dungarees. Meanwhile, Prince Louis is starting to look a lot like his older brother, George.

The Cambridges also took to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day. Sharing one of the photos, the Kensington Royal account wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

