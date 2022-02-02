Kate Middleton just shared a rare personal message after taking over Prince Harry's old job

As if the future queen consort Kate Middleton wasn't busy enough (what with balancing her full-on royal schedule and parenting three children), the Duchess has just announced that she's officially taking over one of her brother-in-law Prince Harry's old jobs. Phew!

To mark the occasion, Kate also shared a rare, personal message (signed off with her signature 'C') over on her and Prince William's official Instagram account, @dukeandduchessofcambridge.

Sounding over the moon about her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, the Duchess posted about her excitement at adding another athletic-related string to her bow – it certainly makes sense for her to step into the patronage, as it's well known that she's a big sports fan. Over the years Kate has been spotted at not only various football and rugby matches (enthusiastically cheering her teams on), but she's also a regular at Wimbledon and loves to run.

In her new message on Instagram, which accompanied a video of various rugby players – Kate included – passing a ball, the mother-of-three wrote that she is "thrilled" about her new commitment.

"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," she writes. "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C"

This is far from Kate's only patronage though – she acts as an ambassador for a whole host of other organisations, stretching from arts-based ones like The National Portrait Gallery (with whom she teamed up for her Hold Still campaign throughout the pandemic) to NHS Charities Together.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a charitable patron for Action for Children, the Natural History Museum, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, SportsAid and The Lawn Tennis Association, to name but a few.

Who says being a royal was simply about caviar, jewels and nice dresses. Hey?

