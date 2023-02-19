Kate Middleton Just Returned to the BAFTAs in the Same Gown She Wore in 2019

On Sunday evening, Kate Middleton and Prince William made their debut on the BAFTAs red carpet as the Prince and Princess of Wales. To mark their return to the awards show at London's Royal Albert Hall, the princess restyled a white one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown that she previously wore to the BAFTA Awards in 2019, updating the look with a pair of black evening gloves and statement gold earrings.

Over the last few years, Middleton has used red-carpet events as an opportunity to promote sustainability. On the 2020 BAFTA red carpet, she wore the same white and gold Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia, and in December 2022, she attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in a bright green dress that she rented from an online platform.

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Samir Hussein

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 - Special Access Arrivals David M. Benett/Getty Images

Prince William has served as the president of BAFTA since 2010, and he and Kate Middleton are regular presences on the red carpet, attending together most years since their 2011 wedding. The night also marked their return to the event for the first time since 2020. In 2021, the pandemic led to a virtual ceremony, and in 2022, William delivered remarks virtually but the couple did not attend the event due to “diary conflicts.”

This article was originally published in Vanity Fair.

Originally Appeared on Glamour