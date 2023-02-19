Kate Middleton just recycled her 2019 BAFTAs dress for this year's red carpet

Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTAs 2023 red carpet at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, with Kate Middleton reportedly wearing a recycled one-shoulder white Alexander McQueen dress previously worn by the royal to the 2019 BAFTAs

Scroll down to see pictures of Kate's latest BAFTAs dress

The 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Art Awards (also known as 'the BAFTAs') are underway and the red carpet is filled with showstopping designer gowns. This year, the Prince and Princess of Wales mark their in-person return to the awards for the first time since 2020. For the occasion, Kate Middleton opts for a floor-length, one-shoulder white Alexander McQueen dress, completing the designer look with elbow-length black opera gloves and statement gold earrings believed to be from Zara.

Now, if you think that this dress looks familiar there could be a very good reason why. According to Insider, the McQueen style is the same dress worn by the Princess for the 2019 BAFTAs, only, it's been altered. Unlike the 2019 version, this year's gown swaps the floral detailing for an oversized white statement bow that drapes down the side.

Kate's BAFTAs dress choices are always considered, with the Princess consistently opting for British designers. As for recycling outfits, in 2020, the royal arrived in another Alexander McQueen gown from 2012, worn as part of the event's 'sustainable fashion' theme. So there you have it, another year, another dress being given a second life.

