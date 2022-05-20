Kate Middleton just held hands with an A-lister on the red carpet (who isn't Prince William!)

Photo credit: Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Last night saw many a famous face attend the new Top Gun: Maverick movie premiere in London's Leicester Square, and along with the stars of the film, such as Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made an appearance – likely due to the premiere's links with the Film and TV Charity, supporting those who work behind the scenes in the industry.

After pulling up in a blacked-out Range Rover, escorted by several police officers on bikes, the couple hit the red carpet together (Kate looked gorgeous in a Roland Mouret dress, while Prince William was very dapper in his velvet suit). They were also greeted by the likes of Tom Cruise himself, who at one point even had to hold on to the Duchess' hand as she navigated the red carpet in her floor-length gown.

Ever the gent, Tom offered Kate his support as she mounted the stairs of the specially built Top Gun world, complete with replica plane, which took over near enough the entirety of Leicester Square:

Photo credit: Dan Kitwood - Getty Images

Luckily William looks quite chill about the whole thing:

Photo credit: Dan Kitwood - Getty Images

After the event, the couple posted a series of images of themselves chatting away with the cast on their official Instagram account @dukeandduchessofcambridge, with the caption: "Wonderful to join @tomcruise, cast, crew and fans of Top Gun: Maverick for this evening’s UK premiere.

"The premiere is in support of the work of @filmtvcharity which helps the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK’s world-leading film and television industry."

Tom Cruise: a real-life superhero, for Duchesses in distress!

