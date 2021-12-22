Kate Middleton Is 'Hugely Involved' In 'Every Single Part' Of Her Kids' Days

In addition to being a working royal/future queen, Kate Middleton is a super hands-on mom to her three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

So, in addition to being a working royal/future queen, Kate Middleton is a super hands-on mom to her three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Like, an extremely hands-on mom, apparently.

Just how hands-on? Well, according to a royal source described as a friend of Kate's, the Duchess of Cambridge "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules" and "she is hugely involved in every single part of their day."

Handling all the scheduling minutiae is part of Kate's commitment to giving her kids the most normal childhoods possible for literal princes and princesses.

"Kate likes to keep an ordinary life," the friend told People, which also reported other details about Kate and Prince William's "present parenting," like the fact that they make a point to be there to pick the kids up from school, listen to their kids arguing about what songs to play during breakfast, and plan lots of outdoor family activities, like bike rides and beach trips.

While Kate seems to take the lead when it comes to managing the family's busy schedules, a family friend told the magazine that Will does his part to help Kate maintain a healthy level of self-care and relaxation amid the hectic insanity that is managing every second of the lives of three other humans.

"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic," the source said. "They look after each other, but in different ways."

These details are great, but also not surprising. Earlier this year, Leon Hady of Guide Education talked to Express about Will and Kate's parenting style, which he says is inspired a lot by Kate's childhood.

“Much praise is drawn to Kate and William’s 'modern parenting' of their children and it is often noted that they are breaking with "tradition,'" he said. "She is doing what worked for her, which didn’t involve the excess staff normally associated with royal upbringings."

