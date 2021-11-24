Kate Middleton to Host Charity Christmas Carol Concert at Her Wedding Venue: Report

kate middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is getting into the holiday spirit!

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to take a leading role in a charity carol concert at Westminster Abbey — where she and Prince William got married 10 years ago.

With William joining her, the couple might also bring their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, along for the festive celebration, reports The Sun.

The family of five attended a similar event ahead of Christmas last year when they stepped out for fun holiday pantomime (and the royal siblings' first red carpet appearance!) at a theater in London.

The carol concert, which will take place early next month, will also raise funds for charities close to the couple's heart, including NHS Charities Together, which has supported health service workers throughout the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge And Their Family Attend Special Pantomime Performance To Thank Key Workers

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton take their kids to the theater

The show was said to have been planned for the BBC, but it has reportedly been switched to air on rival network ITV in the U.K. amid an ongoing controversy over the airing of the documentary The Princes and the Press, which explores William and his brother Prince Harry's relationship with the media.

The three royal households representing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William and Kate, respectively, made a rare joint statement in the wake of the program, saying, "A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."

Cambridges attend pantomime

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Chris Ship, royal correspondent at ITV's news arm ITN, reported late on Wednesday that negotiations about airing the concert were still underway with ITV. Kensington Palace had no comment on the story.