Kate Middleton Hopped on the Sheer Dress Trend For Her Upcoming Christmas Special

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, just wore the sparkling sheer dress of our holiday party dreams.

On December 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a photo from the second annual Christmas special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. In the photo, the princess wore a sparkling red mid-length dress with sheer sleeves and delicate embellishments. In a second, behind-the-scenes photo shared on the royal couple's Instagram Story, Middleton can be seen pairing the dress with matching red pumps. Her hair was kept down in glossy loose waves and her makeup was kept minimal with a champagne smokey eye and soft pink lips. 

Despite the conservative nature of the royal family and the plethora of rules and codes that come with her senior role, Middleton is no stranger to a sheer dress moment. In fact, it's reported that a famous see-through design sparked her royal romance with Prince William all the way back in 2002. Clearly, she's still got it!

But back to the matter at hand. ITV will be airing Middleton's second annual Christmas special later this month as well as a message from the princess on the evening of December 11. "Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year," Middleton says in the upcoming promo, per People

Kate Middleton started the new tradition in 2021 to pay tribute to all the hard work individuals and groups have done during the COVID-19 pandemic. This also marked the first time the then-Duchess of Cambridge played the piano for the public. Dressed in another red dress, Middleton accompanied singer-songwriter Tom Walker for a performance of his holiday song, “For Those Who Can't Be Here.” 

“I thought she absolutely smashed the performance,” Walker told People at the time. 

“It's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to the camera, but she completely nailed it," he continued. She's such a lovely, kind, and warmhearted person and she took the time to thank everyone personally for the opportunity to play together. It was a crazy pinch-yourself kind of day for me, to be in such a beautiful venue playing alongside the duchess with my band and a string quartet. I certainly won't forget that in a hurry!”

Who knows what hidden talent she'll whip out this year?

Originally Appeared on Glamour

