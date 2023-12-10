Kate Middleton High Fives Boy Scout in Sweet Moment from Christmas Carol Concert

The Princess of Wales greeted young guests who were invited for their impressive volunteer work at the carol service on Friday

Kensington Royal/X Kate Middleton high fives a boy scout at the 'Together at Christmas' concert

Kate Middleton gave a special greeting at her Christmas carol concert!

The Princess of Wales, 41, was photographed high-fiving a Boy Scout in a sweet moment captured during the third annual Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday evening.

In the photo, Kate could be seen kneeling beside a group of Boy Scouts as she greeted them with high-fives. The schoolchildren were invited to attend the service following their inspiring charitable accomplishments this past year.

Among the young guests Kate spoke to at the concert was 7-year-old Oscar Burrow, who raised over $50,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Lancashire last year by climbing 12 mountains, The Daily Mail reported.

“She said she'd heard about what he's done and he's doing a fantastic job, and hopes what he's doing will inspire other children to do amazing things,” Oscar’s mother, Kimberley Burrow, told the outlet of their meeting.



CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty The Princess of Wales met young guest Oscar Burrow, 7, at the carol concert

Along with the impressive charitable work being celebrated, the third annual Christmas concert also shined a light on the Princess of Wales’ Shaping campaign from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

In a show of support, Kate was joined at the concert by husband Prince William and children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — who marked his first time at the service.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the carol concert with their three children on Friday

The royal family greeted Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster Abbey, on arrival, and before going inside, the three siblings slipped envelopes containing homemade Christmas cards to children in need over the holidays in red mailboxes, reported royal reporter Rebecca English.

The family then gathered in the congregation as they held lit candles during the carol service.

In a cheeky moment caught on camera, Prince Louis leaned over sister Charlotte as he blew out her candle — right in eyeshot of mom Kate, who stood behind the pair.



The young royal’s scene-stealing moment took place after he stole attention at a royal event earlier this year, when he was snapped yawning in a viral photo at grandfather King Charles’ coronation in May.

Elsewhere at the carol service, Princess Charlotte unveiled a new look as she sported long hair, flowing down her back in a half-up style tied with a festive red ribbon.

Eldest brother George, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy-blue suit at the concert, matching his father’s.

Others in attendance were Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews; Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her stepson Christopher Woolf, 7; plus Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, will air on ITV1 and ITV X on Dec. 24.



Read the original article on People.