How Kate Middleton and Her Kids Will Be Celebrating Trooping the Colour Remotely

The Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, has changed drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn't been canceled outright. Today in the UK, the Queen will participate in a small parade in Windsor that will be televised by the BBC starting at 10:15 AM London time (5:15 AM New York time). Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis won't be part of the festivities like they have been in previous years due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines. But Hello! reports that the family will still celebrate the Queen's big day.

The outlet details that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will likely watch the parade on TV with their kids in their nearby country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Kate and William have been quarantining there throughout the pandemic and taking meetings (and doing virtual engagements) on Zoom.

According to Hello!, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's parade will have the following events: The Queen will arrive in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle and then "will be greeted by a royal salute," Hello detailed. "A series of military drills will then be carried out by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on guard at the castle, with music performed by a band of the Household Division. A second salute will then be held before the Queen's departure."

Last year, Prince Louis joined the Queen and royal family on the balcony for the flypast for the first time. These festivities will likely resume once the pandemic ends.

