Kate Middleton Goes Glam! See Her Three Dazzling Style Moments from the Caribbean Tour

Kate Middleton debuted three of her most glamorous looks to date while on tour in the Caribbean this week.

From cool and modern to chic and classic, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, covered all her style bases when she selected gowns for her and Prince William's eight-day royal tour.

For an epic party at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech in Belize on Monday, Kate wowed in a hot pink shimmering metallic gown with ruffled sleeves by the British brand, The Vampire's Wife.

Kate traded in her usual voluminous blowout for a sleek style with her hair parted down the middle. She accessorized her look with O'nitaa gold statement earrings and an embroidered Mayan clutch.

Prince William, kate middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate Middleton and Prince William

While in Jamaica on Wednesday, Kate wore a sparkling green Jenny Packham gown, paying homage to the color of Jamaica's flag (and Princess Diana!). She wore her hair in a chic updo and accessorized her look with emerald jewels on loan from the Queen.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge

Samir Hussein/wireimage Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate also wore her special insignia, the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO) and the Royal Family Order badge, which she reserves for formal royal occasions such as state dinners and banquets.

For her final glam night on tour, Kate channeled Cinderalla in an ice blue bespoke gown from British designer Phillipa Lepley for a reception in The Bahamas.

prince william and kate

Jane Barlow/getty Kate Middleton and Prince William

William and Kate will depart from The Bahamas on Saturday evening and head back home to the U.K.