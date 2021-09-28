Kate Middleton Goes Full Bond Girl In A Gold Caped Dress At 'No Time to Die' Premiere

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made a stunning entrance at the U.K. premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Kate attended the premiere at Royal Albert Hall with her husband, Prince William, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate wore a gorgeous gold-sequined cape gown, courtesy of Jenny Packham, which included a sheer, sultry embellished overlay.

Kate attended the premiere at Royal Albert Hall with her husband, Prince William, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. For the Cambridges red-carpet arrival, Kate wore a gorgeous gold-sequined cape gown, courtesy of Jenny Packham, which included a sheer, sultry embellished overlay. The royal paired the look with classic nude pumps by Aquazzura and matching gold statement earrings, and wore her hair styled in an elegant updo; as for beauty, she went with a natural makeup look.

William looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Members of the armed forces and health care workers from across the country were invited to watch the premiere as a thank you for their tireless help and assistance during the pandemic.

The Cambridges, along with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, also met with the film's screenwriters once inside Royal Albert Hall, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, as well as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell (who wrote the film's latest theme song). The couple also mingled with some of the film's cast members including Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, and Daniel Craig (who reportedly told Duchess Catherine she looked "jolly lovely" upon her arrival inside).



The No Time to Die premiere marks Kate's first return to a red carpet following the socially distanced screening event she and William hosted back in May for the release of Disney's Cruella, starring Emma Stone. The event also is the first major joint appearance for the Cambridges following their two-month holiday, which traditionally takes place at the end of the summer.

Both William and Kate have remained busy since returning to royal duties. Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for two separate events: a visit to Cumbria to meet with Royal Air Force Air Cadets and a friendly tennis match with US Open Champion Emma Raducanu.

William, meanwhile, has remained dedicated to the launch of his Earthshot Prize initiative, an annual event that will work to capture "the best ideas to confront the urgent environmental problems facing the world."

