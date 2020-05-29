Kate Middleton has been giving her children DIY haircuts during lockdown

Photo credit: Comic Relief - Getty Images

It's been a surprising week in royal news: turns out Prince Harry loves Nando's, Prince William loves Kate Middleton's parents, and Prince Charles loves putting off tidying his home office.

The latest slice of delight, though, is news that Kate Middleton has been moonlighting as a hairdresser while her children continue to self-isolate at home.

Turns out being a royal doesn't exempt you from the unfortunate circumstance of, er, 'socially distanced hair', brought on by the fact to the fact salons won't open until July 4th earliest.

And so, while we've all been taking to the scissors and dye at home, Kate, too, has been cooking up a plan to keep herself and the little ones looking groomed.

Apparently, the duchess is self-isolating at her country home in Norfolk with a “scaled-back household staff,” and a source has told Fabulous at The Sun that she's snipping her kids' hair. And, it turns out, she's actually brilliant at it (she's had a lot of practice...)

“Kate would certainly trim George’s and Charlotte’s hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts,” the source says. “Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair. To them, it is no big deal. Spanish Norland Nanny Maria Borrallo is on hand too—one of her skills is cutting children’s hair. George’s is easy. Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it’s long enough for a mini ponytail. They both have easy hair to cut.”

As some of the most famous children in the world, I can imagine George, Charlotte and Louis are slightly intimidating celebrity clientele, but it sounds like Kate's got the credentials to sail through it.

According to the source, It sounds like Kate has also been enlisting Nanny Maria to trim her own hair, and has even been applying her own colour to keep things fresh. Kate and the children usually have their hair cut at Kensington Palace by Kate’s stylist, Richard Ward.

“Kate would get Maria to do her hair during the lockdown. But it has only had a little trim so far...Kate does use a home colour on it from Richard...She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him but for this lockdown ‘the package was rather larger than usual’"

So next time you're wonkily trimming your fringe or desperately trying to tone your near-yellow highlights, just breathe and know: when it comes to lockdown hair struggles, you're not alone.

