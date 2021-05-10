Kate Middleton Gives Adorable Update On Youngest Son Prince Louis

Photo credit: Will Warr

The Duchess of Cambridge just revealed her youngest son's favourite toy—his scooter!

According to Kate Middleton, Prince Louis has been growing up and running around so quickly, that she having trouble keeping up.

The Duchess spoke about Louis with four year-old Mila, who appears in Kate's new book of photography, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

Mila is the subject of the image ,'Shielding Mila,' which showcases her isolation during chemotherapy. When she spoke with the Duchess this week, she asked all about the three royal children and Middleton shared a new tidbit about her youngest son.

'Louis has gotten so big now—he's very quick running around,' the Duchess said, per People. 'And he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him!'

Prince Louis is indeed growing up—he just celebrated his third birthday and marked his first day of nursery school. In honour of these major milestones, his parents released a new photo of the young royal.

In the picture, taken by the Duchess, Prince Louis grins with his bicycle—he clearly has many modes of transportation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also recently shared a rare video of their family, in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary. In the montage, the Duke and Duchess play with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at the family's country home, Anmer Hall. The family walks on the beach and roasts marshmallows.

Even in that video, we see Middleton running to keep up with Prince Louis—she certainly has her hands full!

