Kate Middleton Gets a Big Title Change When Prince Charles Becomes King

You know how it goes with the royal family: Members move up the ranks as they ascend the iron throne, titles change, and the circle of life continues. This couldn't be more true for Kate Middleton, who's name is set to change when Prince Charles becomes the King of England someday. And then again, when Prince William becomes king. Buckle up, because it's time for a royal lesson!

When Kate married William ten years ago (truly where has the time gone), she was gifted the titles of Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus by Queen Elizabeth. Something important to know, though: Kate's titles will change when Prince Charles becomes king, as Prince William will move up the ranks and become the new Prince of Wales. As such, it's likely that Kate will become the new Princess of Wales.

If the Princess of Wales title sounds familiar, that's because the last Princess of Wales title was previously held by Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana. Technically the title could have been passed on to Camilla Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall (aka Charles's wife), but she actually turned down the title out of respect for Diana.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Now if we go waaaaay into the future to discuss what Kate's title will be when William becomes the King of England, that's where things get a little confusing. Kate will likely become Queen Catherine — BRB, dying over how regal that sounds—but she'll actually be something called the "queen consort," the wife of a reigning monarch that married into the family and does not possess royal blood.

And sorry to get bleak here, but if William were pass away before Kate would then have the option of calling herself Queen Mother as well. According to royal author Marlene Koenig, "When [Prince] George is King, she can choose to be styled as HM Queen Catherine, the Queen Mother," she told Town & Country.

All of this won't be happening until many, many, many years into the future, but it seems like Kate's place within in the royal family is only going to become greater from here. Can't wait!

