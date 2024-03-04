Kate Middleton Finally Spotted for First Time Since Surgery

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales was spotted in the passenger seat of an SUV on Monday, the first time she’s been photographed since undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton, who was wearing sunglasses and sitting next to her mom in the new photo, hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas. She was admitted to The London Clinic on Jan. 16 for a “planned abdominal surgery.” After initially offering little detail on her condition, Kensington Palace was forced to douse rumors that the princess had cancer and was at death’s door, frequently assuring the public she was okay.

Kate Middleton seen for the first time in months riding in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mother. pic.twitter.com/j0GVr3YUbj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 4, 2024

Around the same time that Kate was hospitalized, her father-in-law, King Charles, was admitted over an enlarged prostate. The palace has since announced that the king has “a form of cancer,” though they won’t specify exactly what it is.

Kate left the hospital on Jan. 29 and has been recuperating at home for over a month since, leaving the public yearning for her return and madly speculating over her whereabouts.

Wild conspiracies have proliferated on the internet over the last several weeks. These range from light jokes that she’s growing bangs or recovering from a BBL (Brazilian butt lift) surgery to tinfoil hat theories that she is Banksy, the anonymous graffiti artist who hasn’t put out a new work in the time that she’s been recovering.

With the new sighting, Kate appears on track to return to her royal duties on the palace’s predicted post-Easter timeline. The holiday falls on March 31 this year.

