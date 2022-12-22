Kate Middleton has an exciting new royal role – that was once held by husband Prince William

Chloe Bowen
·2 min read
london, england june 02 camilla, duchess of cornwall and catherine, duchess of cambridge travel by carriage at trooping the colour on june 02, 2022 in london, englandtrooping the colour, also known as the queens birthday parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the british army that has taken place since the mid 17th century it marks the official birthday of the british sovereign this year, from june 2 to june 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the platinum jubilee of elizabeth ii in the uk and commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 february 1952 photo by samir husseinwireimage
Kate Middleton is given a new job by King CharlesSamir Hussein - Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has been given a special new role by her father-in-law, King Charles - and it’s one that was previously held by Prince William.

The exciting role change, which sees Kate christened as Colonel of the Irish Guards, was revealed by Buckingham Palace at the same time as the King's Birthday Parade plans: the pageantry event, also known as Trooping the Colour, will officially be held on 17 June in central London. It’s most well known as it’s when the entire Royal Family gather together, and famously wave to crowds and pose for pictures from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, whilst watching military planes fly overhead.

And although the Princess may have taken over Prince Willaim’s old role, the Prince of Wales isn’t left without and has been given a new title of his own, he will take on the position of Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a title previously held by his father, Charles.

london, united kingdom june 08 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time prince william, duke of cambridge, catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince louis of cambridge, prince george of cambridge and princess charlotte of cambridge stand on the balcony of buckingham palace during trooping the colour, the queens annual birthday parade, on june 8, 2019 in london, england the annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of king charles ii the parade marks the official birthday of the sovereign, although the queens actual birthday is on april 21st photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Only three members of the royal family, including Kate and Will, have been newly appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards (there are seven British Army Regiments serving His Majesty). Queen Consort Camilla is the third, becoming Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – a role that was held by the Duke of York before he had his royal titles stripped in January 2022.

Now! Let’s set the scene of the parade, shall we? King Charles and Prince William will ride horses during a display, while other royal family members will watch the procession from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony. The parade travels from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.

The parade has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years, and is set to have over 1,400 soldiers parading, 200 horses and 400 musicians taking part during a military parade. Trooping the Colour will commence six weeks after King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May. So, it’ll be a busy old time for the family! No word as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance as yet.

the pipes and drums of the footguards trooping the colour in the mall london england
Carnegie42 - Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed there will be no change to the existing Colonelcies. The Princess Royal remains as Colonel, Blue and Royals, while the Duke of Kent remains as Colonel, Scots Guards.

The events begin at approximately 10.00am on 17 June, with the fly-past taking place at 1.00pm. The parade will be broadcast live on the BBC.

