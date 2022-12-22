Kate Middleton has an exciting new royal role – that was once held by husband Prince William

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has been given a special new role by her father-in-law, King Charles - and it’s one that was previously held by Prince William.

The exciting role change, which sees Kate christened as Colonel of the Irish Guards, was revealed by Buckingham Palace at the same time as the King's Birthday Parade plans: the pageantry event, also known as Trooping the Colour, will officially be held on 17 June in central London. It’s most well known as it’s when the entire Royal Family gather together, and famously wave to crowds and pose for pictures from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, whilst watching military planes fly overhead.

And although the Princess may have taken over Prince Willaim’s old role, the Prince of Wales isn’t left without and has been given a new title of his own, he will take on the position of Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a title previously held by his father, Charles.

Only three members of the royal family, including Kate and Will, have been newly appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards (there are seven British Army Regiments serving His Majesty). Queen Consort Camilla is the third, becoming Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – a role that was held by the Duke of York before he had his royal titles stripped in January 2022.

Now! Let’s set the scene of the parade, shall we? King Charles and Prince William will ride horses during a display, while other royal family members will watch the procession from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony. The parade travels from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.

The parade has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years, and is set to have over 1,400 soldiers parading, 200 horses and 400 musicians taking part during a military parade. Trooping the Colour will commence six weeks after King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May. So, it’ll be a busy old time for the family! No word as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance as yet.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed there will be no change to the existing Colonelcies. The Princess Royal remains as Colonel, Blue and Royals, while the Duke of Kent remains as Colonel, Scots Guards.

The events begin at approximately 10.00am on 17 June, with the fly-past taking place at 1.00pm. The parade will be broadcast live on the BBC.



