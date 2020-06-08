Duchess of Cambridge re-wore £5 Accessorize earrings - and they’re still in stock

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a video call with volunteers from the charity Shout on Wednesday 3 June. (Kensington Palace)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with volunteers from the charity Shout last week during Volunteers’ Week via a video call.

During the Zoom conversation Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, thanked helpers working across the country for supporting their communities.

The pair made the call from their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, where they are isolating with their three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

A clip of their conversation was shared on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account on Wednesday 3 June 2020.

The royals were flooded with praise, with some social media users hailing them a “lovely couple”.

One wrote: “What a lovely couple, working together as a team. I think they compliment each other very well.”

Another gushed: “Could you even love them more? So cute!!”, while a third added: “They are wonderful.”

In the video Kate recycled two previously worn items.

She slipped into a white broderie shirt from M.I.H Jeans, which she wore at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019, and accessorised with a pair of hoop earrings from Accessorize.

With her brunette hair pinned up in a neat ponytail viewers got a closer look at the Twisted Circle Drop earrings, which she had previously donned during her royal tour of Ireland in March this year.

Duchess Catherine and husband Prince William attended a reception held by Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney in Dublin on March 4. (Getty images)

The accessory is super affordable and retails for just £5 at the high street store.

This is not the first time the duchess has turned to the affordable label to complete her look, as she has previously worn the Pink Polly Petal Earrings.

Back in May last year Kate wore the delicate design to visit her RHS Back to Nature garden at Hampton Court Palace in London.

They swiftly sold out of the design due to popular demand, but the £8 costume jewellery has since been restocked.