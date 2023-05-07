Kate Middleton Dined in Style at Windsor's Big Lunch

Let the coronation celebrations continue.

The coronation celebrations aren't over yet. In fact, they're really just getting started.



After the official crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla yesterday, the Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor on this evening, but, first, there's a "Big Lunch" being held outside the castle on the Long Walk, where Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William greeted locals during a surprise appearance earlier today. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales put a sophisticated spin on brunch style, wearing an oversized double-breasted powder blue blazer over a simple white T-shirt. She paired the jacket with black cropped trousers, as well as her favorite metallic-trimmed Veja sneakers.



Adding an elevated touch to her laid-back ensemble, Kate accessorized with tiny diamond hoops and a pair of pearl drop earrings from Annoushka. Her chestnut brown hair was styled in bouncy curls with a side part.

Festive lunches are happening across the U.K. today, where "neighbors and communities are invited to share food and fun together" in honor of King Charles's coronation, according to Buckingham Palace.



During today's Big Lunch, Kate and Will interacted with hundreds of fans, taking selfies and drinking out of cups featuring Union Jack designs (William was also gifted a beer with his father's face printed on the front). "It was a lovely family atmosphere," one observer told People. "William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go. They were posing for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns."

