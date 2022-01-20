Kate Middleton Coos Over Baby as Prince William Says 'Don't Give My Wife Any More Ideas!'

kate middleton

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton

From cuddling with a puppy to holding a baby, Kate Middleton had an adorable day!

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, traveled to rural Lancashire on Thursday to check in on health staff who have faced unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic at Clitheroe Community Hospital.

While taking photos with some families, the couple met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter, Anastasia. Kate held the baby girl as they posed for a photo, causing onlookers to coo and prompting Prince William to joke, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

As Kate handed the baby back to her parents, William quipped, "Don't take her with you."

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Healthcare Workers — and Meet a Cockapoo Therapy Puppy!

During a Feb. 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, Kate admitted she felt "broody" as she met an adorable 5-month-old baby.

The baby's father boldly asked, "Baby number four?"

Kate replied with a laugh: "I think William would be a little worried."

And while chatting with the crowd during a visit to the town of Bradford in Jan. 2020, royal fan Josh Macpalce excitedly told Kate that he has sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born.

"I don't think William wants any more," Kate told him.

Story continues

Kate's jewelry choices may also hint that their family is complete with their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — as she has several necklaces featuring the trio's initials.

Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog preferred?



👈👉 pic.twitter.com/7ESR8JNYq2 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 20, 2022

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Thursday, Kate and Prince William were also introduced to the latest aid for overworked healthcare workers — a cockapoo puppy named Alfie who will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and workers at the hospital. Kate and William were right at home with the adorable puppy. They adopted a new black cocker spaniel into their family last year after the death of their beloved dog Lupo.