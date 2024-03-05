Kate Middleton’s Controversial Uncle Joins “Celebrity Big Brother” and Spills on How He First Met Prince William

Gary Goldsmith, the brother of Kate's mom Carole, is making his TV debut on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the U.K.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s uncle is opening up about the first time he met the future King of England.

In a new promotional spot for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother UK, the Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith — who will appear in season 23, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced Monday — spoke about his niece and the first time he met Prince William.

“She is simply perfect,” Goldsmith, 58, said of Kate in the short clip. “The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said: ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’”

“Very normal,” Goldsmith recalled with a laugh.

Kensington Palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Related: Kate Middleton's Uncle Slams The Crown's Portrayal of His Family: 'Ridiculous and Fantastical'

The London businessman has previously been candid about depictions of the royal family in the media. In January, he spoke out about The Crown's portrayal of his sister and her family, calling parts of the Netflix show “ridiculous and fantastical.”

“I really, really enjoyed the first couple of episodes and the first series of The Crown, but it seems to just drift into this fantasy world,” Goldsmith said on the podcast The Crown: Fact or Fiction. "There's so many parts of it that I don't agree with, and I think the narrative and for trying to get headlines and view an audience. So once it started becoming ridiculous and fantastical, it was very difficult to watch, so I stopped.”

Goldsmith also took a moment to address his previous controversies in the Celebrity Big Brother UK spot.

“I often read that people think I’m a bit of a bad boy,” he said. “It’d be lovely to put the record straight, but winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger.”

“I’m an absolute nightmare to live with,” he joked, adding, “There’s a reason why I’ve had four wives.”

Story continues

The brother of the princess’ mother, Carole Middleton, attracted controversy after he was arrested in 2017 for assaulting his fourth and current wife, Julie-Ann, during an argument outside their London home. According to prosecutors, the pair were arguing after a drunken night out and Goldsmith punched his wife, causing her to hit her head on the ground.

Related: Why Haven't We Seen Kate Middleton Since Her Abdominal Surgery?

According to the Independent, Goldsmith pleaded guilty, was fined £5,000 (or about $6,345) and given a 12-month community order with 20 sessions of rehabilitation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Goldsmith attended both Princess Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, as well as Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in May 2017.

In the Big Brother spot, Goldsmith admitted it was the one reality program he thought he’d never do.

“I’ve watched Big Brother — It was the one show I said I’d never do,” he finished, before letting out a bird-like yell.

The businessman is set to join fellow contestants Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, former Love Island winner Ekin-Su, Netflix’s Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches and more for the new, revamped ITV series.



The new season of Celebrity Big Brother UK debuted on ITV on Monday.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.