Kate Middleton Celebrates Mother's Day in the UK with Never-Before-Seen Photos

As the novel coronavirus crisis continues, Prince William and Kate Middleton are using Mother's Day to share a little joy during a difficult time. (Notably, Mother's Day is one of the few holidays celebrated on a different day in the UK and the US.) This morning, a new post on the Kensington Palace Instagram account pays tribute to Kate, as well as William's mother Princess Diana, Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, and all the moms in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of pictures in honor of the holiday, including a never-before-seen image of Prince George and Princess Charlotte riding on their parents' backs. Given the clothing the royals are wearing, the photo appears to be from the same Anmer Hall photoshoot as their 2018 Christmas card, and was taken by Matt Porteous.

The post also includes a sweet photo of Prince Harry and Prince William posing with their mother in a garden, and a rare picture of Kate as a newborn in her mother Carole's arms.

The final slide of the Instagram gallery is a vibrant Mother's Day card featuring a vase of paper flowers made by Prince George for his mum this year.

The Cambridges shared an additional message in Instagram stories, posting Prince George's card once again along with the text: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart - we are thinking of you all at this difficult time."

William and Kate aren't the only royals celebrating Mother's Day digitally this year. Clarence House also posted a vintage 1950 photo Prince Charles playing with his mother, then-Princess Elizabeth in the garden along with the message: "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together."

The main royal family account, which represents the Queen and a number of other royals who don't have their own social media handles, also uploaded a picture of then-Princess Elizabeth with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mum from 1951.

"Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be. Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life," reads the caption. "But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday."

