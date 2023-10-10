Kate Middleton Celebrated World Mental Health Day in a Sunny Yellow Blazer and Meaningful Earrings

Leave it to the Princess of Wales to dress for a cause.

Whether referencing a loved one with a bedazzled dress or subtly showing support with a cozy sweater, Kate Middleton never misses an opportunity to dress for a cause — and her latest outing was no exception.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in honor of World Mental Health Day alongside her husband Prince William, The Mix UK, and Radio 1 to take part in a forum for young people in Birmingham. For the occasion, Middleton wore a cheery, mustard yellow blazer paired with a simple black long-sleeve blouse and matching black wide-leg trousers. While the royal wore her brunette hair down with a side part and styled the classy look with a pair of plain black pointy-toed heels, the most notable detail of her ensemble was her earrings.

According to fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone, Kate’s gold-plated, star-shaped earrings, which were gifted to her by Maidenhead Rugby Club coach, Sarah Renton, were actually made in memory of Sarah’s daughter, Issy.

“Kate made a particularly touching tribute with her jewelry for World Mental Health Day by wearing a pair of 18k gold plated star earrings,” Maxwell Stone, Steven Stone’s creative director, shared. “The earrings were made in memory of Sarah’s daughter, Issy, who sadly took their own life earlier this year.”

Stone continued, “Made by Issy’s cousin Sophie McGown, who runs the jewelry brand Ear Sass, the design of the earrings is incredibly symbolic as since ancient times, stars have been associated with forever, hope, destiny, heaven, and freedom.”

Aside from spreading awareness about mental health through her choice of clothing during the event, Middleton also took time to speak about the importance of continued mental health advocacy.

“Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward,” Kate shared. “William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge — being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you — something we truly admire and applaud.”

