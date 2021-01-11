Kate Middleton Celebrated Her 39th Birthday with a Tea Party — Hosted by Her Kids!

Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty The Cambridge family Christmas card

A birthday cuppa for Kate Middleton!

Despite lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and the couple's three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — made sure Kate had a memorable 39th birthday on Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge was treated to a tea party hosted by her husband and kids at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Luckily, Prince William, 38, knows exactly how to fix the perfect cup of tea.

"At the end of the day, she's in training to be a future Queen, but honestly you would never know it," a source close to Kate previously told PEOPLE. "If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it's often William who makes it! It's a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Kate normally celebrates on the weekend closest to her birthday by hosting some of her best friends and family — including her parents, Carole and Michael — to a house party.

For last year's birthday celebrations, Kate and William entertained pals like William's lifelong friend Tom van Straubenzee and his wife Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, James Meade and his wife Laura, neighbor and longtime pal Sophie Snuggs – who is one of Charlotte's godparents – and her husband Robert.

The birthday weekend included a Sunday morning church outing with Queen Elizabeth at St. Mary Magdalene Church, where the royals famously gather each year for Christmas Day mass.

The U.K. is currently under its third major lockdown amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new restrictions meant Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school — along with all primary schools in London — remained closed after the holidays.

Although Kate didn't have her normal birthday festivities, she was still showered with well wishes from members of the royal family.

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!" read one post from Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The official royal family Instagram account, which represents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, shared a photo of Kate, as well as one of her standing with the Queen at a flower show last year.

"Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! 🎂," the caption alongside the photos said.

Kate and Prince William thanked friends and family for the birthday wishes in their own post, which included a photo of Kate waving while wearing a face mask.

"Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess' birthday," they wrote from the Kensington Royal account. "Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time."