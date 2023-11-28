Kate Middleton is a catwalk princess in first look at final episodes of “The Crown”

New images from royal family drama show Ed McVey's William, Meg Bellamy's Kate, and Luther Ford's Harry.

There's only six episodes of The Crown left, but that still leaves time for plenty of monarchy-themed mishegoss as teased by just-released images, which you can see below.

In the second part of The Crown season 6, Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and we also see the beginnings of a new royal relationship between William and Kate Middleton.

The final six episodes of the royal family drama introduce Ed McVey as William, Luther Ford as Harry, and Meg Bellamy as Kate, whose appearance at a charity fashion show while studying at St. Andrews University is recreated by the actress in one of the new images.

Justin Downing/Netflix 'The Crown'

Justin Downing/Netflix 'The Crown'

Netflix 'The Crown'

Justin Downing/Netflix 'The Crown'

Keith Bernstein/Netflix 'The Crown'

Returning cast members include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Bertie Carvel as British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Justin Downing/Netflix 'The Crown'

Netflix 'The Crown'

Netflix 'The Crown'

Justin Downing/Netflix 'The Crown'



Part 1 of The Crown season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 debuts Dec. 14.

