Kate Middleton 'Can't Wait' to Share Images from Her Photo Project Capturing Life During Lockdown

As the deadline for Kate Middleton's photo project nears, she's encouraging even more people to send in photos that capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes and the fears amid the coronavirus crisis in the U.K.

Around 12,000 photographs have already been submitted to the project that the royal mom of three is running with the National Portrait Gallery. Kate will select 100 for the "Hold Still" exhibit.

"I can't wait to share the final 100 images with you," Kate, 38, says in a new video message that included a selection of photos that have already been submitted.

“There have been so many amazing entries to 'Hold Still' over the last few weeks. From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others," she says.

“But it isn’t too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic.”

Kate kicked off HoldStill last month and she hopes to find some of the most compelling images reflecting this period in history. People are asked to submit their own photographic portraits inspired by three themes: Helpers and Heroes; Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness. The deadline for submissions to the project is June 18.

The shortlisted images will then be selected to feature in what Kate's office calls "a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all." Each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise — and the photos can be taken on phones or cameras.

When she launched the project, Kate said, “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”

The Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex is a high-profile contributor. Last week, she released an image she has submitted — and a shot of her taking it while she helped volunteers at a mosque. Called "Packed with Love," it depicts a volunteer, Ali, whose "smile captures the enthusiasm for helping others that is so evident amongst the volunteers at the Mosque,” Sophie wrote in her accompanying caption.