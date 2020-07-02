Kate Middleton celebrated Canada Day by thanking frontline workers in $1,700 Canada-inspired dress

Want more on the latest royal news, fashion and drama? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

(Photo by Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Always one to dress for the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge recently appeared in full Canada Day spirit for her latest official address.

Speaking alongside her husband Prince William on July 1, the couple chatted with Fraser Health staff and medical staff working at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

In a video call shared online, the Duke and Duchess thanked frontline workers across Canada for their efforts in helping to protect and support their communities.

🇨🇦 On Canada Day we say thank you to frontline workers across the country for your amazing work protecting and supporting your communities.#CanadaDay | @FraserHealth pic.twitter.com/IYoWdw2yTd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2020

“It’s an amazing role that you’re playing, and a hugely tough one as well,” the 38-year-old mum of three expressed in the video posted to the official Kensington Royal Twitter account, as well as on YouTube.

“We’re in huge admiration for everything you’re doing.”

In honour of the Canadian national holiday, the Duchess appeared on screen wearing an appropriately themed red and white dress. Designed by British label Alexander McQueen, it originally retailed for nearly $1,700 and has since sold out.

Story continues

Kate Middleton wears the $1,700 Alexander McQueen Tweed Dress. Images via Youtube/TheRoyalFamily, Modesens.

Luckily, we’ve found a shockingly similar version to Kate’s stunning tweed dress for a fraction of the price, in case you're tempted to emulate her holiday look.

Currently on sale for $227 CAD ($167 USD) with code EXTRA40 the Textured Tweed Dress by Kate Spade offers the same red and white patterned look without the hefty designer price tag.

Textured Tweed Dress. Image via Kate Spade.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $227 CAD/$167 USD (originally $540 CAD/$398 USD)

You’ll have to act quickly if you’re a fan of the Kate Spade dress though, since the current promotion only runs until July 5.

If you’re in need of more shopping inspiration, scroll through for more of our top picks from the Kate Spade sale.

Cloud Dot Shirtdress. Image via Kate Spade.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $146 USD (originally $348 USD)

Fallyn Flats. Image via Kate Spade.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $64 USD (originally $178 USD)

Romy Wicker Medium Top-Handle Bag. Image via Kate Spade.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $151 USD (originally $358 USD)

Rainbow Plaid Top. Image via Kate Spade.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $75 USD (originally $178 USD)

Mae Bow Flats. Image via Kate Spade.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $62 USD (originally $148 USD)

Molly Falling Flower Pop Large Tote. Image via Kate Spade.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $96 USD (originally $228 USD)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.