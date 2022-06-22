Kate Middleton Buys the Same Thing in Different Colors, Too

Kate Middleton Windrush Day 2022

Photo by EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Just a few days after she spoke about the importance of early childhood care wearing a pink Alexander McQueen suit, Kate Middleton showed the world that like a lot of people, when she likes something, she'll pick it up in multiple colors. For an appearance commemorating Windrush Day, Kate wore the suit in a white version, something that she's had in her closet since at least 2018, when she wore it during a royal tour stop in Jamaica.

According to the BBC, Windrush Day marks the arrival of the ship MV Empire Windrush to the U.K. back on June 22, 1948. The vessel carried hundreds of Caribbean people who went on to join the British workforce. The Carribbean people who arrived from that particular day through 1971 are still known as the "Windrush generation." In 2018, a scandal around citizenship status made headlines when the U.K. government told members of the Windrush generation that they were actually in the U.K. illegally, even though they had arrived from a Commonwealth country and had lived in England for years.

Photo by John Sibley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William commemorated this year's Windrush Day with a visit to ELEVATE, a charity in Brixton, a historically Caribbean London area. Kate wore her white Alexander McQueen suit with coordinating white pointy-toe pumps and a small, top-handle Mulberry Bag. Under her suit, she wore a white scoop-neck top, which she also did when she wore her soft pink Alexander McQueen suit last week. While she was there, she spoke to children about photography — one of her hobbies — and film work.

The visit to ELEVATE comes after Kate and William faced criticism for their latest royal tour of the Carribbean. The countries of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, which the Cambridges stopped in, are all currently considering leaving the Commonwealth after the royal family came under fire for perpetuating colonialism and slavery.