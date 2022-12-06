Kate Middleton Breaks Out This Festive Print Every Holiday Season, and You Can Shop It for Just $14

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Kate Middleton tartan print

Getty Images/ T Nuck

Kate Middleton touched down in the United States for the first time since 2014 last week, and to no one's surprise, she's dressing to impress everywhere she goes.

From burgundy pantsuits to glowing green gowns, the Princess of Wales' outfits have been turning heads around Boston over the past few days. But one ensemble was especially festive: On Wednesday, Middleton visited the city's mayor with Prince William in a green, navy, red, and white tartan midi dress from Burberry, which she paired with green suede pumps.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Getty Images

Princess Kate has a thing for tartan: She's been spotted wearing the eye-catching print on everything from skirts to coats to scarves over the years. In 2019, she even rewore a particularly memorable Alexander McQueen tartan coat that we first saw back in 2012. And in 2018, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle donned a similar navy and green tartan jacket while visiting Scotland, where the pattern originates.

Clearly, you're in good company if you jump on the tartan train, and now's the time to do so. No matter what color combination you choose — red, green, navy, or black — tartan clothing is cheery for the holiday season.

Tartan Clothing Inspired by Kate Middleton

Achillea Classic Plaid Cashmere Scarf, $13.99; amazon.com

MakeMeChic Plaid Pencil Skirt, $30.99; amazon.com

FancyInn Shift Babydoll Tartan Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Allegra K A-Line Tartan Shirtdress, $36.99; amazon.com

Cupshe Abigai Belted Tartan Plaid Maxi Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com

Idealsanxun Tartan Maxi Skirt, $39.98; amazon.com

Gap Long Sleeve Plaid Dress, $41.99; amazon.com

Barbour New Check Lambswool & Cashmere Scarf, $75; nordstrom.com

Petite Plume Imperial Tartan Cotton Pajamas, $94; nordstrom.com

Foxcroft Rocca Plaid Cotton Blend Shirtdress, $114; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com

Vineyard Vines Kick Flare Printed Jamie Pants, $158; vineyardvines.com

J. McLaughlin Broderick Pants in Plaid, $198; jmclaughlin.com

Tuckernuck Blackwatch Daphne Dress, $248; tuckernuck.com

Like Middleton's choice, this tartan dress is mainly green and navy, but with a button-down babydoll design, it's more relaxed than her pick. But if you prefer a longer dress like Kate's, this red smocked midi fits the bill, and it's 50 percent off at J.Crew right now. This red, green, and blue puff-sleeve midi, on the other hand, features longer sleeves and a feminine bow around the waist. Score it for less than $40 at Cupshe and turn heads at your next holiday party.

Kate Middleton tartan print

Cupshe

Buy It! Cupshe Abigai Belted Tartan Plaid Maxi Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com

As for tartan skirts, Amazon has both mini and maxi options, with the former being fitting for a night out while the latter is more suitable for dinner with the family. Everyone loves a good pair of party pants, and this corduroy option from Vineyard Vines is appropriate for all the festivities on your December calendar, from Christmas tree hunting to window shopping.

Kate Middleton tartan print

Vineyard vines

Buy It! Vineyard Vines Kick Flare Printed Jamie Pants, $158; vineyardvines.com

If you're looking for festive pajamas to wear on Christmas morning, this red tartan pair from Nordstrom will keep you cozy while you sip your coffee and open presents. But if you'd just like to dip your toes into the print, this tartan scarf is only $14 at Amazon and will add a pop of color to any otherwise drab outerwear this winter.

Take a cue from Kate and make a splash in tartan this season. Below, shop more plaid picks from Nordstrom, Amazon, Tuckernuck, J.Crew, and J.McLaughin.

Kate Middleton tartan print

Amazon

Buy It! Achillea Classic Plaid Cashmere Scarf, $13.99; amazon.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Plaid Pencil Skirt, $30.99; amazon.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Amazon

Buy It! FancyInn Shift Babydoll Tartan Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K A-Line Tartan Shirtdress, $36.99; amazon.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Amazon

Buy It! Idealsanxun Tartan Maxi Skirt, $39.98; amazon.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Amazon

Buy It! Gap Long Sleeve Plaid Dress, $41.99; amazon.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Smocked Puff-Sleeve Poplin Plaid Midi Dress, $74 (orig. $148.99); jcrew.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Nordstrom

Buy It! Barbour New Check Lambswool & Cashmere Scarf, $75; nordstrom.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Nordstrom

Buy It! Petite Plume Imperial Tartan Cotton Pajamas, $94; nordstrom.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Nordstrom

Buy It! Foxcroft Rocca Plaid Cotton Blend Shirtdress, $114; nordstrom.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

JMC Laughlin

Buy It! J. McLaughlin Broderick Pants in Plaid, $198; jmclaughlin.com

Kate Middleton tartan print

T Nuck

Buy It! Tuckernuck Blackwatch Daphne Dress, $248; tuckernuck.com

