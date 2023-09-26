Kate Middleton Bonds with Young Girl Over the Favorite Hobby She Shares with Princess Charlotte

In addition to playing sports like rugby and soccer, Princess Charlotte has another extracurricular on her calendar

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in July 2023

Princess Charlotte is a dancing queen!

After visiting a textile mill with a family tie in Leeds on Tuesday, Kate Middleton traveled to Lancaster to visit Standfast & Barracks, a printworks dating back to 1924. There, she met Emily May Catto, the 7-year-old granddaughter of Pete Ellison, the company's longest-serving worker.

Accepting a drawing and a bouquet from the young girl, the Princess of Wales asked her about what she liked to do. When Emily replied that she enjoyed dancing, Kate told her that her 8-year-old daughter is also a big fan of the activity.

"My daughter Charlotte likes dancing. She loves ballet and tap," Princess Kate said, according to Hello! magazine. "Keep up the dancing."

Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton talks to Emily May Catto on Sept. 26, 2023

Related: Kate Middleton Was 'Blown Away' by Royal Wedding Connection at Textile Factory Visit (Exclusive)

This isn't the first time that Princess Charlotte's love of dancing has been revealed by her parents. Back in 2018, Prince William told Malta’s former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his family during the Commonwealth Day reception that his daughter "loves dancing."

Princess Charlotte recently showed a glimpse of her dance moves at the Coronation Concert in May. The young royal joined the rest of the crowd in standing up and dancing along to Lionel Richie as he performed his hit "All Night Long" from the stage set up on the Windsor Castle grounds.

The little princess has also taken private ballet lessons at a dance school, and Kate and Charlotte have had mother-daughter outings to see professional ballet performances.

“She looked so excited to be there and sat very still, watching the show,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They were the only ones in the audience. It was very sweet.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2023

Princess Charlotte isn't the only dancer in the family. Her 10-year-old brother Prince George took ballet classes as part of the curriculum at Thomas’s Battersea school, where lessons were accompanied by a live pianist. “George is doing dancing as well, he loves it," Prince William said in 2018.

Story continues

The siblings now attend Lambrook School (along with 5-year-old brother Prince Louis), which has its own dance studio as part of their performing arts program.

William and Kate's children may have inherited a love of dance from their late grandmother, Princess Diana. Diana memorably surprised her husband King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) by taking the stage with a performance of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" in front of an audience of 2,500 at the Royal Opera House in London, and she famously hit the dance floor with John Travolta during a 1985 event at the White House.

“My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing,” William once said. “And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it."

Reg Wilson/Shutterstock Princess Diana dances at the Royal Opera House in 1985

Princess Charlotte has a busy schedule of extracurriculars. In addition to dancing, Princess Kate and Prince William have previously shared that their daughter plays soccer and rugby. When Kate showed off some serious rugby skills at the Maidenhead Rugby Club earlier this year, they were the results of regular backyard rugby sessions with her three children.

"She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them," Nigel Gillingham, who is President of the Rugby Football Union, told PEOPLE.

And Princess Charlotte inherited more than athleticism from her mom.

"Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well," Gillingham added.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte at the coronation on May 6, 2023

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

However, Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport is actually gymnastics while attending the Commonwealth Games with her parents in 2022.

Kate added, "Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels," according to the Daily Mail.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.