Kate Middleton Began Her and Prince William's Caribbean Tour With an All-Blue Look in Belize

Kate Middleton and Prince William just kicked off their eight-day Caribbean tour with their first stop in Belize. Upon arrival, the couple met with the Governor-General of Belize, Froyla Tzalam, and her husband, Daniel Mendez, and for the visit, Kate paid homage to her host country in head-to-toe blue (the color of Belize's flag).

Middleton wore a royal blue lace skirt suit by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham, which consisted of a belted top with shoulder pads and a below-the-knee pencil skirt. She carried a coordinating clutch and accessorized with blue suede heels, as well as sapphire earrings and a necklace that expertly matched her engagement ring.

William, for his part, opted for a light blue suit with a navy tie and white dress shirt underneath, coordinating with his wife's blue color scheme.

Following their 11-hour flight across the Atlantic, Kate and Will shared a rare glimpse inside their royal plane. "Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour! 🇧🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇸," the Cambridges captioned a candid photo of them departing the RAF VIP Voyager on Instagram.

The couple traveled to the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth to help celebrate the monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee year. In addition to Belize, they will also visit Jamaica and the Bahamas.