Kate Middleton Began Her and Prince William's Caribbean Tour With an All-Blue Look in Belize

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read
Kate Middleton and Prince William just kicked off their eight-day Caribbean tour with their first stop in Belize. Upon arrival, the couple met with the Governor-General of Belize, Froyla Tzalam, and her husband, Daniel Mendez, and for the visit, Kate paid homage to her host country in head-to-toe blue (the color of Belize's flag).

Middleton wore a royal blue lace skirt suit by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham, which consisted of a belted top with shoulder pads and a below-the-knee pencil skirt. She carried a coordinating clutch and accessorized with blue suede heels, as well as sapphire earrings and a necklace that expertly matched her engagement ring.

William, for his part, opted for a light blue suit with a navy tie and white dress shirt underneath, coordinating with his wife's blue color scheme.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wore the Chicest Green Coat on St. Patrick's Day

Following their 11-hour flight across the Atlantic, Kate and Will shared a rare glimpse inside their royal plane. "Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour! 🇧🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇸," the Cambridges captioned a candid photo of them departing the RAF VIP Voyager on Instagram.

The couple traveled to the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth to help celebrate the monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee year. In addition to Belize, they will also visit Jamaica and the Bahamas.

  • Kate Middleton Looked Gorgeous In Blue Lace Peplum Dress In Belize

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize on Saturday, beginning their week-long tour of the Caribbean.

  • Kate Middleton wears floral dress and wedges to visit cacao farm in Belize

    The Duchess of Cambridge is on an eight-day royal tour to the Caribbean.

  • British royals' Caribbean tour upset by protest staged by villagers on Belize cacao farm

    Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were to have traveled to the indigenous Akte 'il Ha cacao farm on Sunday morning, according to the preliminary schedule.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Cancel Stop on Royal Tour Amid Protests

    Local residents of a voiced opposition to the Prince William and Kate Middleton visiting a village in Belize on their royal tour of the Caribbean.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out on First Full Day of Caribbean Tour After a Rocky Start

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a family-run cacao farm after protests curtailed their original plans

