Kate Middleton, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus Have Worn This Comfy Shoe — and It’s More in Demand Than Ever

Shopping habits have shifted since everyone’s been self-isolating — and an in-depth look at online searches reveals the essentials striking a chord with people nowadays. Being the fashion obsessives we are, we’ve been particularly interested in the search trends in the style sphere.

Unsurprisingly, tie-dye sweatsuits, soft, snug loungewear, and oversized hoodies are current top-sellers, providing the luxe (and mood-boosting) comfort we’re all seeking right now. But there’s one item quickly moving to the top of the list of most in-demand items that we just didn’t see coming: Crocs.

Crocs were once polarizing, but over time they’ve become part of the mainstream. They’ve managed to amass an impressive celeb fanbase, one that includes Kate Middleton, Miley Cryus, Ariana Grande, Ruby Rose, and Gwen Stefani. What’s more, brand collaborations with high-fashion labels like Balenciaga have even managed to put Crocs on the trend map.

Celeb backing aside, there’s something about the brand that’s speaking to shoppers at the moment. According to data gathered by search aggregator Lyst, searches for Crocs have spiked by 32 percent this month, with demand expected to increase even more. The most popular styles seem to be floral or leopard print.

Crocs are well on their way to becoming the It shoe of spring and summer. And though the exact reason behind this spike in Croc searches hasn’t been disclosed, we have a feeling the surge in interest has to do with the shoe’s practical features.

They're famously lightweight and comfortable, with a foam cushioning that promises all-day comfort and support. They’re waterproof, quick-drying, and easy to clean — a feature shoppers are paying particular attention to when making new purchases. And last but certainly not least, the slip-on design ensures one less thing you need to put your hands on.

Crocs are proving to be quite practical nowadays, and they’re ideal for self-quarantining activities, like gardening, baking, or cleaning around the house. Below, shop our roundup of the best Crocs out there, including the traditional clog style or a more fashion-forward take with a platform sole. Bonus: They’re all on sale right now.

