Kate Middleton Appears to Be Going for a Thom Browne–Inspired Gray Look

For her latest businesswear-inspired look, Kate Middleton has gone with a monochromatic gray ’fit—not unlike a Thom Browne employee, or perhaps a spy attempting to fade into the background in some bureaucratic office.

The Princess of Wales visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub in England on October 4 wearing head-to-toe heather gray. She layered a chunky mock-turtleneck sweater-vest over a crisp white button-down shirt with roomy sleeves, a pair of wide-leg wool trousers, and gray pumps with loafer tassels. Altogether the ensemble resembles a grown-up version of the classic gray uniforms British kids wear to school. I kind of wish she’d leaned all the way into this vibe and added a tie, but there’s always next time.

While the gray suits popularized by Browne are known for their tight tailoring and often androgynous styling, Kate’s gray was a little more classic.

Kate Middleton was at the community center to visit with young Ukrainians who had recently arrived in the area due to the war in their homeland, per People, and the yellow and blue ribbons (the colors of the Ukrainian flag) pinned to her vest were the only color added to her outfit. While there, Kate helped pack food and clothes to be sent back to Ukraine, and visited with volunteers.

