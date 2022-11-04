Kate Middleton Accessorized Her Go-To Outfit Formula With a Very Special Pin

The royals add it to their wardrobes each November.

Kate Middleton may be a proud proponent of the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” when it comes to outfit repeating, but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid of spicing up her go-to fall uniforms with different accessories — the latest being a poppy pin with a very special meaning.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales was spotted in the outfit during an appearance with Prince William in Scarborough, North Yorkshire. Kate called on some of her favorite closet staples for the occasion, sporting a monochrome look comprised of a light brown trench coat layered over a matching knee-length, turtleneck dress. She accessorized with an equally muted pair of brown heels along with a brown handbag to complete the look, but added a pop of color by placing the bright red poppy pin on her coat’s lapel.

This isn’t the first time in history — or even this week — that members of the royal family have donned red poppy pins. In fact, the pins become a mainstay in the royals’ wardrobe each November, to coincide with the U.K and Commonwealth countries' Remembrance Day on November 11, to commemorate military members who have died in wars.

Although the poppy has long been used to signify this special meaning (dating all the way back to 1921), it’s believed to have come from a poem about World War I titled “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae. In addition to finding a spot on Middleton’s outfit on Thursday, the poppy pin was also worn by Prince William this week during the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards and the Film Africa festival.

