Kate Middleton's favourite sneakers are perfect for summer — and they're on sale right now at Nordstrom

The Duchess of Cambridge's trusty Superga sneakers are 25% off at Nordstrom right now.

Royal fans rejoice! Kate Middleton’s favourite Superga sneakers are on serious sale right now at Nordstrom.

Fans of the well-dressed royal spotted these surprisingly affordable shoes on the Duchess of Cambridge when she visited Victoria, B.C., in 2016, and Kate’s been rocking them at informal events ever since.

The canvas shoes have a rubber sole and logo-embossed eyelets for an extra style boost. They’re available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes, and come in four colours, including Kate’s go-to white pair. And while they usually retail for $65, but they’re currently on sale for 25 per cent off, coming in at an even more affordable $49.

The Duchess isn’t the only one who loves these stylish and comfortable shoes. The Superga Cotu sneakers have nearly 1,000 ratings and a 4.2 star rating. And while they’re still in stock right now, they’re selling out fast — so if you want to snag these Middleton-favourite shoes, you might want to act quickly.

“Finally I found my perfect sneaker,” said one customer. “I wear these with shorts, yoga pants, jeans and skirts. Get you some now.”

“I bought these sneakers for the second time since I wore my first pair into the ground. They are great, super comfortable and highly suggest for traveling,” recommended another. “I wore these sneakers the day after I ran a marathon to walk around and explore Berlin. They can be washed on delicate in the wash machine too which is wonderful. I highly suggest.”

“Love these shoes so much I own them in two colours,” echoed another shopper. “They are comfortable and stylish. There is also no break in time. Highly recommend them!”

If you’re interested, you can shop these royal-approved sneakers below.

