Kate McKinnon Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Another “Close Encounter” Cold Open With Ryan Gosling

Kate McKinnon returned to Saturday Night Live for yet another “Close Encounter” alien abduction cold open, as host Ryan Gosling once again joined her and at times struggled not to laugh and to stay in character.

As she has in the past, McKinnon played Colleen Rafferty, one of her most popular and memorable characters. As in past sketches, Rafferty described to Pentagon officials her bawdy encounters with the alien beings, as she referred to her private parts with euphemisms. Her description culminates in a demonstration of the aliens’ interest in Gosling’s private part, aka “troll nose.”

“Just in case you are wondering, I did not become aroused,” Gosling said. “Anytime I felt like I might, I just looked at Colleen here.”

once again, it was a little different for Ms. Rafferty pic.twitter.com/D1oiZTVcUB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2024

