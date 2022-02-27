Kate McKinnon Moves Into Sixth Place For All-Time Sketch Appearances; Cecily Strong Returns & Pete Davidson Absent

Kate McKinnon’s long run on Saturday Night Live is starting to close in on some records.

The actor has moved in to sixth place for all-time sketch appearances, moving ahead of Bill Hader.

McKinnon, who appeared in a Covid restaurant sketch on tonight’s John Mulaney-hosted show, has now appeared in 806 sketches since joining the show in 2012. This puts her ahead of Hader’s 805 sketches during his eight-year stint between 2005 and 2013, according to The SNL Network.

McKinnon’s appearance comes as she has been in and out of this season due to other filming commitments.

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, Cecily Strong returned, having been absent for the last three episodes as she was starring in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe on Broadway.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson was absent from this evening’s show. He was not hiding from Kanye, but starring in Miramax horror film The Home, directed by James DeMonaco. Davidson’s absence from the show was expected as he was seen earlier this week shooting the film alongside an impaled dummy.

