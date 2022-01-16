Kate McKinnon Fails To Show Off Singing Chops With 'West Side Story's' Ariana DeBose On 'SNL'

Multi-talented “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon couldn’t resist turning up during Ariana DeBose’s monologue when she heard the words “West Side Story.”

DeBose just won the Golden Globes award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s movie of the famous Broadway show.

“Not many people know this, but ‘West Side Story’ is actually based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers — ‘90 Day Fiancé,’” DeBose quipped.

McKinnon popped up to do a medley of songs from the musical with DeBose — but mostly contributed lots of body english.

“That was pretty good, Kate,” DeBose said.

“Yeah, I know. I’ve been on Broadway — like, the sidewalk,” she deadpanned.

She came through in the end, though.

Check it out in the video clip above.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.