Kate McKinnon Calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a ‘Real-Life Superhero’ and ‘Robed Crusader’

Kate McKinnon has paid tribute to the memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by calling her a “real-life superhero” and a “robed crusader.”

The Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87, and McKinnon, who played RBG in a series of “Weekend Update” segments on “Saturday Night Live” dating all the way back to 2015, said that playing her was a “profound joy.”

“Playing her on ‘SNL’ was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her,” McKinnon said in a statement (via The New York Times’ Dave Itzkoff). “It was one of the great honors to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

